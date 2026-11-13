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Zelda: Ocarina of Time — How to Defeat Ganondorf Final Boss
9 days ago
Quick Answer: The final boss fight in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake consists of a 2 part fight against Ganondorf and his beast form Ganon. You can defeat Ganondorf by reflecting his magical attacks with your main sword and then stunning him with Light Arrows. To Defeat Ganon you will need to fight through 3 phases, you can strike his tail with the Biggoron Sword or Megaton Hammer, and then reclaim the Master Sword to strike his arms.