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Zelda: Ocarina of Time — How to Get the Sinking Lure (Locations)
9 days ago
The Sinking Lure is a secret fishing aid in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. It can only be used within the Fishing Pond area in Lake Hylia to help you catch fish that live deep underwater, such as the rare Hylian Loach. In order to unlock it you’ll first have to win at least one fishing prize. You can do this by catching a fish over 50cm as Child Link, or a fish over 60cm as Adult Link. After you’ve done this, re-enter the Fishing Pond by paying the entrance fee. Then search for the 3 random spawn points.