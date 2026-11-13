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ROB RUN Stuck on Loading Screen After Disconnect? Fix
7 days ago
ROB RUN freezes at the 'Preparing Shaders', 'Waiting for Objects' & 'Waiting for Readiness Information' loading screens. These occur after selecting a server or abruptly disconnecting. To fix these issues make sure you reset your Steam session to Online Mode then RUN a single file verification and try an alternate networking route. Do not reinstall the game or change your graphics settings.