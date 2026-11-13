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The Young and the Restless Spoilers November 16-20, 2026
By Michael Thomas,9 days ago
The Young and the Restless spoilers for November 16-20, 2026 tease a week of family drama, shifting alliances, unexpected decisions, and trouble in Genoa City. Victor Newman makes major moves involving Adam and Chelsea, while Nick takes a dangerous risk that could have serious consequences. Meanwhile, Victoria and Kyle discuss their relationship, Claire and Audra’s rivalry heats up, and Phyllis and Sharon find themselves working together.