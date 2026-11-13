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ROB RUN Stuck on Loading Screen: Shader Compilation & Server Fix
8 days ago
ROB RUN loading screen errors such as preparing shaders and waiting for readiness information can occur due to your graphics compiling locally or corrupted game files. By identifying what stage of the loading screen you're on & what error code you're receiving, you can resolve this error by letting the shaders compile whilst active, updating your GPU drivers, using Steam to verify your game files on your device or by troubleshooting the specific connection error codes (E-0101, E-0110 & E-0201).