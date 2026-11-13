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Young and the Restless Spoilers Video Promo: Victoria Dumps Kyle, Lily Faces a Fight, and Claire Explodes
By Michael Thomas,7 days ago
The Young and the Restless weekly promo for the week of November 16, 2026, teases trouble for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), another heated confrontation between Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), and a difficult decision for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Lily may have a serious battle ahead...