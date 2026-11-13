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Spectrum News NECN launches new morning newscast
By Editorial Standards,9 days ago
Spectrum News NECN is expanding its local news programming with a new weekday morning show, “Your News All Morning,” which is scheduled to debut next Monday. The program will begin at 6 a.m., with Matt Reed anchoring from the network’s Boston studios. Lauren Turman will provide live reports from the field, while meteorologist Addison Green will handle weather coverage. The newscast will feature local news, politics, weather and sports, including high school athletics, with contributions from journalists stationed throughout New England.