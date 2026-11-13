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ROB RUN: How to Fix FPS Drops & Stuttering When Moving Mouse
7 days ago
ROB RUN FPS Drops When Moving Mouse are performance issues caused by the high FPS drop that occurs when your camera pans in the game. This is caused by your gaming mouse sending too many interrupts to your computer’s CPU. To fix this you need to lower your mouse polling rate to 500Hz or 1000Hz in your mouse software. You will also need to disable any intensive 3rd party overlays, exit any virtual input mapping software and adjust your in-game mouse settings.