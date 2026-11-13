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Look of the Week: Michelle Stafford’s Phyllis Summers Just Served a Winning Look!
By Raheim Whyte,7 days ago
A new creative era has officially kicked off on The Young and the Restless with the new writing team at the helm—and we are already here for it. Another thing we’re loving is that Phyllis Summers is bringing serious fashion heat to Genoa City right along with the drama. This week, Michelle Stafford stepped onto the screen in a fitted cranberry top paired with a sleek black leather skirt that had us hitting pause immediately.