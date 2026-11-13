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Nvidia picks former federal prosecutor Joon Kim to lead probe of Jensen Huang allegations
By Sumit Jangir,9 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Diya TV) — Nvidia’s independent directors have appointed former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim to investigate reports that the company’s co-founder, Jensen Huang, became the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The inquiry now centers on a former CEO: Huang resigned Thursday, two days after Nvidia announced Kim’s appointment.