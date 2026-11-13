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Heliene and Caelux begin US production of 27 percent efficient tandem solar panels
9 days ago
Heliene and Caelux have started commercial-scale production of a solar panel the companies say can convert more than 27 percent of sunlight into electricity, above the roughly 22 percent ceiling of today’s best mass-produced silicon panels. The companies announced that Heliene and perovskite solar company Caelux have started commercial-scale...