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76ers Raptors Score: 123-112, Maxey Rallies Philly
4 days ago
The 76ers Raptors score is final: the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 123-112 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, erasing a 17-point early deficit behind Tyrese Maxey‘s 27 points. A team that starts that flat and finishes that strong is telling you something about itself — and what Philly is saying right now is that it believes it is the best team in the East.