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GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Guns: All Weapon Unlocks & How to Claim
8 days ago
Quick Answer: The Grand Theft Auto 6 Ultimate Edition features a selection of premium and bespoke weapons plus some cool extra storage options. To gain these unique weapons you will need to purchase the Ultimate Edition bundle at $99.99. This includes the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers for both characters, Personalised Girardi ES9 and Personalised Klose K17 pistols (both specific to your character), the explosives loaded Shitzu Squalo and a weapon storage box in Paradise Garage.