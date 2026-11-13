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Can't Connect to ROB RUN Server? Fix Offline & Timeout Errors
9 days ago
ROB RUN Disconnects occur when either the network or the service malfunctions unexpectedly causing you to lose all carried items in game. To fix them we will need to understand why it occurred by looking at when it occurred with regards to any server issues from the Developers (Kefir), verify the game is working correctly using Steam and look at any bootup codes being thrown (E-0101, E-0110, E-0405).