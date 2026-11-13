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Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers in Video: Dylan’s Shocking Discovery and Wyatt and Darcy Kiss!
By Michael Thomas,9 days ago
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video promo for the week of November 16 teases a romantic move for Darcy (Kelly Sullivan) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Meanwhile, RJ (Brayan Nicoletti) and Electra (Laneya Grace) receive exciting news at Forrester Creations. However, Dylan (Sydney Bullock) appears to have a troubling secret. Plus, Bill (Don Diamont) makes Katie (Heather Tom) a big promise.