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Clinton man makes initial court appearance in Henry County domestic assault case
By Colin Schowe,9 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Mo - A Clinton man made his initial court appearance this (Fri.) morning in Henry County in a domestic assault case. According to a probable cause statement, Clinton Police responded to a report of a domestic violence victim shortly before 11 am on Tuesday. The female victim had visible facial injuries and blood coming from her mouth.
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