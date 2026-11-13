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Lawson man arrested on Ray County child endangerment charges
By Colin Schowe,10 days ago
RAY COUNTY, Mo - A Lawson man is behind bars in Ray County in a child endangerment case. According to a probable cause statement, the Ray County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence for property damage. The residence was determined to be occupied by six kids. The exterior of the residence was littered with trash piles, burn areas, piles of unknown items. Each room of the residence was in various states of disrepair. Contents include pile of dog feces, animal waste, smells of urine and ammonia, water damage, a leaky toilet, dirty dishes, and trash piles. The residence was deemed unfit for habitation.
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