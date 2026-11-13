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Cameron awarded Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant for interchange project
By Colin Schowe,8 days ago
CAMERON, Mo - The City of Cameron is set to receive a $12-million Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant for the Highway BB and Interstate 35 Interchange project. The project will replace the Route BB Bridge over Interstate 35 and reconfigure the Route BB and Loop 35 interchange with a large roundabout, ramp extensions, and pedestrian accommodations. It addresses an aging 1964 interchange that now carries higher traffic volumes and heavy truck traffic resulting in congestion and causing an elevated crash risk near Cameron Regional Medical Center.