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AI is changing both sides of FOIA. Here’s how agencies should prepare.
By Varun Bisht,9 days ago
FOIA teams are under growing pressure as workloads expand and many programs face staffing constraints, technology changes and other resource limitations. In fiscal year 2025, federal agencies received about 1.7 million FOIA requests, marking a 13% increase from FY2024 and the highest number on record. The Department of Justice alone received more than 27,000 more requests than in FY24, bringing its total to 159,743, while its backlog jumped from 21,567 to 29,309.