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MDC to show how to turn deer fat into candles, balms and more
By Kayla Stofer,9 days ago
Missouri deer hunters can learn how to put more of their harvest to use during two free online workshops Tuesday, Dec. 8, hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The workshops will demonstrate how to render deer fat into tallow and use it to make candles, heel balm, body butter and fire starters. Participants who want to follow along can save the hard, waxy fat from along the deer’s back and around the kidneys and freeze it in a container or zip-top bag until the workshop.