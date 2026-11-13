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Carrollton City Council to meet Monday
By Stephanie Shannon,10 days ago
CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Carrollton City Council has scheduled a meeting for next week. Some items listed on the agenda under new business include an ordinance on heavy equipment storage and a motion to rezone a property at 111 North Folger over a zoning error. The council will hear special reports from the Fire Department, Planning and Zoning Commission, Park Department, Administration and Animal Control. A closed session will be held before adjournment to discuss litigation, real estate, personnel matters, sealed proposals and related documents.
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