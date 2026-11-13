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Eli Lilly Breaks Ground on Lehigh County Plant | WDIY Local News
By WDIY,10 days ago
Governor Josh Shapiro joined executives from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly Thursday in Fogelsville to break grounds on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The project, first announced in January, represents the largest investment by a life sciences company in Pennsylvania history. Lilly CEO Dave Ricks says the facility will manufacture next-generation...
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