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Artcraft Project Celebrates One Year as Major Construction Milestones Unfold
By Nichole Gomez,10 days ago
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-This week, Lauren Macias-Cervantes, TxDOT Public Information Officer, provided an update as part of the "TxDOT Talks" segment. She highlighted a major achievement: twelve beams were placed across three spans Monday night for the direct connector linking Artcraft eastbound to I-10 westbound. The process is complex, involving...