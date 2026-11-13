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Calendar of Events: Published Nov. 12
By The Malibu Times,7 days ago
Nov. 13–14 Malibu High School Presents “These Shining Lives”. Malibu High School's drama students will present These Shining Lives, a historical drama by Melanie Marnich, with performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13–14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. The play tells the story of four women working at a radium dial factory in the 1920s and their courageous fight for justice after discovering the dangers of their work. Exploring themes of friendship, resilience, and workplace safety, the production brings an important chapter of American history to the stage. Performances will take place at Malibu High School, 30215 Morning View Drive. For tickets and additional information, visit MalibuHS.BookTix.com.