undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Geology focus: Ancient basalt sculpted by glaciers at Interstate Park
By James St. John,10 days ago
James St. John is a geologist and paleontologist at Ohio State University, Newark. He has provided this information and these photos as free educational resources. The outcrop shown above is a basalt lava flow in the Clam Falls Volcanics of eastern Minnesota. It is equivalent to & the same age as the North Shore Volcanic Series of northeastern Minnesota and the Portage Lake Volcanic Series of northern Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The Clam Falls, North Shore, and Portage Lake successions are ~1.1 billion years old and represent basalt lava flows, plus minor sedimentary rocks, that filled up an ancient rift valley.