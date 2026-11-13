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TNA Impact results (11/12): Moore’s review of Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth vs. Elijah, Elayna Black vs. Heather by Elegance, Moose vs. Samuel Shaw
9 days ago
TNA Impact (Episode 1,155) Taped October 13-14, 2026, in Dothan, Alabama, at the Dothan Civic Center. Simulcast on November 12, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+. Highlights from last week’s TNA Impmact aired…. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…. Entrances for...