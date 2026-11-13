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Sunnyside Elementary’s Michelle Loewenhagen Named Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year
By Evan Christman,10 days ago
PULASKI, WI – Michelle Loewenhagen, associate principal at Sunnyside Elementary School in the Pulaski Community School District, has been named the 2027 Associate Principal of the Year by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA). Loewenhagen received the honor during a surprise assembly on Thursday, November 12, surrounded by...