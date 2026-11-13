undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City of Noblesville awarded $9.9M federal grant for Greenfield Avenue improvements
By Current Publishing,9 days ago
Noblesville has been selected to receive $9.9 million in federal funding for road improvement projects through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Noblesville received one of the two SS4A Implementation grants awarded in Indiana. The grant will support the $15.1 million Safer...