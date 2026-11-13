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Breaking Glass Pictures Brings Environmental Conservation Documentary A DOT IN THE OCEAN to Tubi This December
By At The Movies,9 days ago
Breaking Glass Pictures announces the December arrival of A DOT IN THE OCEAN, an environmental conservation documentary following filmmaker Nathan Taupez Scinto on an unexpected journey to Utila, Honduras. Combining breathtaking cinematography, personal discovery, and stories from the local community, the film will be available to stream on Tubi beginning December 2026.