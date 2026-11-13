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Lurking in the shadows: New Jersey’s haunted Red Mill
By Amiya Leigh,9 days ago
As October is around the corner, the excitement of all of the spooky activities begin to take over New Jersey. Neighborhoods begin to be decorated with pumpkins, spiderwebs, and pumpkins while people begin to search for the perfect way to celebrate this spooky month. From pumpkin picking to costume parties, there are plenty to choose from. However, for those who love a good scare, the New Jersey’s Haunted Red Mill in Clinton offers an experience that takes thrill to another level.
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