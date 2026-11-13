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Pixel wireless charging battery drain after November update
9 days ago
A handful of Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL owners say their phones show a "Charging" or "Connected but not charging" status on a wireless pad while the battery percentage keeps falling instead of climbing. Some are describing it plainly: Pixel wireless charging battery drain after the November update (Android Authority, yesterday). The clearest reports come from Google's Support forums, and a Reddit user separately said wired charging kept working fine even while wireless charging failed (PhoneArena, today).