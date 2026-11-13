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Hackers Turn Nearly 5,000 GitHub Accounts Into Supply Chain Attack Tools
By Joseph Chisom Ofonagoro,8 days ago
ESecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. One stolen developer account can open the door to dozens of repositories. Hackers have apparently found a way to turn that access into a supply chain attack on a much larger scale.