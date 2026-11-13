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YouTube Server Error 400 Android fix: Google confirms fix
9 days ago
YouTube Server Error 400 Android fix: Google says it's resolved, again. Google has marked the YouTube Server Error 400 Android fix as resolved for a second time, updating its official support thread to label the bug "FIXED," Android Authority reports. The update went up yesterday, and it follows an initial fix from Nov. 1 that didn't hold for every affected user. Anyone who has run into "Server Error 400" or "There was a problem with the server [400]" while opening YouTube or loading a video on Android should test this latest update on their own device before assuming the problem is gone for good.