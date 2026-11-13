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New Android Malware Hides Hacker Activity While Stealing Banking Data
By Liz Laurente-Ticong,8 days ago
ArcticRAT can make an Android phone appear inactive while attackers continue accessing screen content and sensitive information in the background. Image generated with Google’s Nano Banana. eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.