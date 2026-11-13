undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Avril Lavigne announces arrival of first baby, shares sweet Vans tribute
By Julia Elbaba,10 days ago
Avril Lavigne has officially become a mother after surprising fans with the news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The 42-year-old singer shared the joyful announcement on Instagram on Friday with a carousel of intimate, black-and-white photos, embracing her signature rebellious attitude even in motherhood with the caption, "Our Mini F------ Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷.”