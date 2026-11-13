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By Angie Roberts Harris,9 days ago
One Size Definitely Does NOT Fit All! When you’re a 55-foot octopus with eight arms and a reputation for turning heads, an ordinary Santa hat just won’t do. Aquarius, the famous greeter at Branson’s Aquarium at the Boardwalk, has topped himself this Christmas with the world’s largest Santa hat sculpture, earning a Guinness World Records title. Apparently, even octopuses like to dress up for Ozark Mountain Christmas! Angie Roberts Harris.