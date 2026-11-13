undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fly Fisherman's Loop to Loop Podcast, Season 1, Episode 42: Joe Jackson
By Fly Fisherman Staff,8 days ago
Affiliate Disclosure: This page contains affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Joe Jackson is a veteran of the U.S. Army with 14 years of service. After tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, Jackson found himself looking for peace, structure, and focus. He eventually found Project Healing Waters, tied his first Woolly Bugger, and his path to finding his Zen state in fly tying grew to the deer-hair-filled obsession it is today. Jackson is an artistic fly tier and deer hair spinning aficionado known for his intricate interpretations of animals, characters, and bass flies. Teaching and motivating kids to try fly fishing and fly tying is his true passion, with over 700 kids sitting at his bench during The Fly Fishing Show and the International Fly Tiers Symposium throughout the past decade. Joe and editor Ross Purnell discuss PTSD, Dave Whitlock, Pat Cohen, recovering from fly-tying mistakes, foraging for ramps and mushrooms, and the importance of giving back in fly fishing. You can find him and see some of his incredible flies on Instagram: @sgt.bassfisher.