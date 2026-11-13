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Culebra Meat Market bounces back to open delayed San Antonio store
By Brandon Watson,9 days ago
Over the past few years, Culebra Meat Market has been through it — weathering alleged incidents of shoplifting, illegal dumping, a car crash, and a nauseating episode involving a woman bare-handedly stealing carnitas from a hot food display. But after several delays, the San Antonio grocery chain will finally debut its renovated store at 2407 Pinn Rd. on November 19.
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