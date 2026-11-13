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Op-Ed: Europe is stockpiling critical minerals. Wonderful. Can anyone actually use them?
By Nicholas Vafeas,10 days ago
There is something tremendously comforting about a warehouse. You can photograph it, measure it, put a ribbon across the entrance and invite a commissioner to cut it. If you fill it with enough material, you can even announce that Europe has become more secure. A functioning industrial supply chain is rather less obliging. It insists on factories, skills, equipment, investment and, most inconveniently, the ability to turn one thing into another.