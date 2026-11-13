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Is Doctor Doom A Tony Stark Variant? Kevin Feige Finally Reveals The Truth
9 days ago
When Avengers: Doomsday was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, there were some immediate questions. If the franchise was changing direction, what about all those Kang the Conqueror teases? Will Doomsday tie in the X-Men? But above all, the biggest question concerned the movie’s villain, Doctor Doom, who would be played by Robert Downey, Jr. If the man who brought Iron Man to life plays a supervillain, what does it mean for the character?