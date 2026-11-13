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The inside scoop on Salt & Straw’s first Oakland shop and its exclusive flavors
By Skylla Mumana,10 days ago
Salt and Straw, a popular Portland-based artisanal scoop shop known for regional, made-from-scratch ice cream flavors, opens its first Oakland location in the Rockridge neighborhood today, Nov. 13. 6310 College Ave., Oakland; saltandstraw.com. Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek launched the ice...