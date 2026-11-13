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SpaceX Starship Flight 15: How to watch the double catch attempt
By Joey Klender,9 days ago
UPDATE: The FAA has granted the license for Starship Flight 15. SpaceX is set to attempt its 15th test flight of Starship this evening from Starbase, Texas. SpaceX is targeting Starship Flight 15 for a launch as soon as today, Friday, November 13, pending an FAA Flight License, during a 75-minute window that opens at 4:45 p.m. CT (5:45 p.m. ET) from Orbital Launch Pad 2 at Starbase, Texas. The flight remains pending final regulatory approval.