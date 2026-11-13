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Other Barks & Bites for Friday, November 13: Tech Giants Oppose Indonesia AI Copyright Bill; Netlist Fails Appeal of PTAB’s Motivation to Combine Ruling; and CJEU AG Says General Court Erred in Reversing €1.5 Billion Google Fine
By Steve Brachmann,9 days ago
Bites (noun): more meaty news to sink your teeth into. Barks (noun): peripheral noise worth your attention. Want to have your doggie(s) featured in one of our future Barks & Bites Columns? Send your dogs photo(s) along with their name, breed (if you know it) and their age to dogwall@ipwatchdog.com. All photos will be added to the IPWatchdog Dog Wall at IPWatchdog Studios and will be added to the queue of images we select from each week.