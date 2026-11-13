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Motivational Speaker Shares Tips to Better Life Ahead of New Year
8 days ago
Bestselling author and podcast host Gabrielle Bernstein joins TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones to share tips on how to create positive change in your life. She gives advice that includes being grateful for and positive about what you do have in your life, celebrating all of your wins no matter how small, and setting an “I Am” statement to keep your goals on track for the new year. “We have the power to transform our lives today,” Bernstein says. “When we make these commitments, everything can change.”