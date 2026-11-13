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Welcome To The Recovery Era: Why Rest Is Replacing Self-Optimisation As The Ultimate Health Goal
By Amelia Bell,8 days ago
It's a Friday night and I have nothing to do. A few months ago, this would have sent me into a spiral, likely followed by a sudden urge to upend my kitchen cupboards, make last-minute plans or frantically book a spin class. Not this evening, though. I light a candle, I read my book, and I take my time to cook dinner.