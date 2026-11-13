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St. Martinville man killed after highway collision with tractor
By Jack Meyer,10 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 51-year-old man from St. Martinville is dead after colliding with a tractor on Louisiana Highway 96. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday near Bernis Road. Investigators believe the man was trying to pass another vehicle when he hit a John Deere tractor traveling in the opposite direction.