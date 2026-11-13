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Scene Happenings: Nov. 14 and beyond
By Scott Iwasaki,10 days ago
Park City Film’s Foreign Cinema for Kids program will host a free screening of Adrià García & Víctor Maldonado’s animated wonder, “Nocturna,” not rated, at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Jim Santy Auditorium. The film explores the mystery of the night that is full of Alice in Wonderland-like characters and moody, dream-inspired landscapes. For information, visit parkcityfilm.org.