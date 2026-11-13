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Democrats introduce Medicare at 50 Act to Senate
By News Report,10 days ago
The Medicare at 50 Act, introduced to the Senate by nine Democrats including Kirsten Gillibrand, would lower the Medicare eligibility age to 50 and allow Americans 50 to 64 to buy in as well. — WASHINGTON, D.C. | Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has joined nine Senate colleagues to introduce the Medicare at 50 Act, legislation to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 50 and allow Americans ages 50 to 64 to buy into Medicare. As Americans list the cost of healthcare as a top concern, the bill would expand access to affordable healthcare and give more than 58 million Americans more coverage options.