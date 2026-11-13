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Cusseta family displaced after house fire; community asked to help mother and three children rebuild
By Colin Scroggins,9 days ago
House fire in Cusseta displaced mother and three teenage children who lost nearly all belongings November 11. GoFundMe campaign seeks $3,500 for family's immediate needs; Red Cross provided emergency aid and one week temporary housing. A mother and her three teenage children are facing the difficult task of rebuilding their...
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