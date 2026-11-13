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Isabeau Waia’u Walker Brings New Tunes to the World Famous Kenton Club
By Starly Lou Riggs,9 days ago
Isabeau Waia’u Walker isn’t looking for forever, but her latest release Cloudhunter will surely stand the test of time. The album, which came out in October 2026, is the culmination of over a decade of Walker’s musical creation. The Kānaka Maoli singer-songwriter was raised in Hawaiʻi, collecting pieces of music from radio hits, family and friends, and church. Her musical career began as a YouTube channel, where Walker would record and post several times a week, eventually earning the nickname “Cloudhunter” from an early listener based in France, who commented that Walker chased the gray clouds away, making way for the sun.